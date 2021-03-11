9 jhuggis pulled down by kin of the deceased man

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 6

Nine jhuggis were pulled down at Dittu Nangal village in Kartarpur here on Monday. Settled on a piece of land for the last 30 years, the jhuggis, set up by the roadside, were razed by kin of a deceased man who owned the land. These were razed during operations carried out on Sunday and today.

Owners of the huts said they had been asked by the land owner to remove the illegal structures failing which they will be bulldozed. A newborn baby and little children were among those displaced.

The slum dwellers, who are very poor, said they had built the shanties with the money saved by doing labour day and night for years and now they have no place to shelter in this scorching heat. They said despite their protests, the shanties were razed within minutes forcing them to spend nights and days in the open.

Pendu Mazdoor Union press secretary Kashmir Singh Ghugshore said a complaint had been made in this regard at the Kartarpur police station and the police also inspected the spot. He demanded that the state government provide a permanent dwelling to them. He also demanded strong action against those who razed their houses. He said if action was not taken against those who pulled down their shanties, they would hold an agitation.