9 jhuggis pulled down by kin of the deceased man

Jalandhar, June 6
Nine jhuggis were pulled down at Dittu Nangal village in Kartarpur here on Monday. Settled on a piece of land for the last 30 years, the jhuggis, set up by the roadside, were razed by kin of a deceased man who owned the land. These were razed during operations carried out on Sunday and today.
Owners of the huts said they had been asked by the land owner to remove the illegal structures failing which they will be bulldozed. A newborn baby and little children were among those displaced.
The slum dwellers, who are very poor, said they had built the shanties with the money saved by doing labour day and night for years and now they have no place to shelter in this scorching heat. They said despite their protests, the shanties were razed within minutes forcing them to spend nights and days in the open.
Pendu Mazdoor Union press secretary Kashmir Singh Ghugshore said a complaint had been made in this regard at the Kartarpur police station and the police also inspected the spot. He demanded that the state government provide a permanent dwelling to them. He also demanded strong action against those who razed their houses. He said if action was not taken against those who pulled down their shanties, they would hold an agitation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing
All personnel withdrawn from the security will join back by ...
Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case
Former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian has also been na...
Sadhu Singh Dharamsot remained in controversy over serious graft allegations during Amarinder govt
Though dropped from Charanjit Channi-led government over all...
Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it
Illegal felling, scam in transfers, postings, issues that ga...
In a first, ITBP introduces heli-borne operations for women personnel
Will enable their deployment during disaster management task...