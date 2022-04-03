9 months on, regulatory body for unaided edu institutions inactive

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, April 2

The District Regulatory Body — which was formed in July, 2021, under the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions (Amendment) Bill, 2019, to keep a tab on the activities of private institutions and redress complaints of parents and students — has been inactive since its formation, says advocate Manu Jindal, a member of the body.

Jindal said, “Till date, the body exists on paper only as not a single meeting regarding its functioning has been held nor any initiative to inform the public about its existence has been taken. Very few parents in the district know that they can approach a government body in case they face any problem at the hands of private schools,” he said.

He said, “Forget about the parents, the core members of this body are unaware that they are part of it. There are a number of problems that parents are facing concerning fee hike, transportation charges, harassment over delay in fees and among other issues. But it’s surprising that the District Regulatory Body has not received even a single complaint in the last nine months,” he added.

Jindal, who is also Barrister and Solicitor in Canada, said there were five members in this committee. The DC or the ADC would be its chairperson; DEO (Secondary) and DEO (Elementary) are its member secretaries, while two other members were directly nominated by the Government of Punjab.

He said he was made part of this body in October, 2021, after one of its two members nominated by the government expressed his/her inability to serve the position.

“The Government of Punjab has given powers to this regulatory body equal to civil court. If any parent, student or guardian files any complaint along with an affidavit about his identity, we, the members, have the right to summon the school concerned and in case they are found violating law, we can impose a penalty up to Rs1 lakh or more and if repeated violations are found, we can order the cancellation of licence or affiliation of the school,” he informed.

He appealed to the administration to make this body functional and apprise parents of its existence so that parents do not have to run from pillar to post to register their grievances against private schools.

“Besides, once this body becomes active, the private schools would think thrice before imposing orders on parents or harassing children over fees and any other issues,” he added.

When contacted, Harinder Pal Singh, DEO (Secondary), who retired just two days ago, said the committee was active and some cases regarding fee waiver were brought to their knowledge during the Covid-19 lockdown, which were forwarded to the Deputy Commissioner for redress. Asked if they received any complaint against private schools in respect of fee hike, transportation charges and annual charges (as these issues hogged the limelight in the recent past and parents even protested against schools), he replied no such complaints were received.

The Tribune also approached ADC, Jalandhar, Amarjit Bains, who is the chairperson of the District Regulatory Body. The ADC said he only got to know a few days ago that he was the chairperson of the body. He said he recently checked the complaints they received and found most of the complaints were related to fee waiver or seeking compensation or discounts. “We also received a complaint against a private school related to annual fees, which was resolved after bringing both the parties face to face,” he added.

Asked if all the five members of the body were not taken into consideration while resolving such complaints, the ADC replied he made sure to call the DEO (Secondary).