9 schools compete in state-level heritage quiz

Jalandhar, October 31

INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage), led by its convener, Major General Balwinder Singh (Retd), hosted an inter-school state-level heritage quiz at the Army Public School in Beas today.

The event was conducted at the Field Marshal Sam Bahadur Manekshaw Auditorium, drawing participation from nine schools across the state. These schools had earned their place in the state-level quiz after they won in their respective district chapters organised by INTACH.

The quiz commenced with a captivating video showcasing INTACH’s national activities, emphasising the collective duty to safeguard our cultural heritage for future generations. The competition was fierce, with schools from various districts showcasing their academic prowess, turning the quiz into a gripping battle of intellect and nerves. Spring Dale School, Amritsar, emerged victorious, earning the INTACH state-level quiz trophy. They will represent Punjab at the national-level INTACH quiz scheduled for December 2023 in New Delhi.

The chief guest for the quiz competition was Deputy Commissioner Kapurthala, Captain Karnail Singh. He presented the prizes to the winners, highlighting how the heritage quiz not only promotes healthy competition but also instils a profound sense of pride and responsibility among today’s youth towards our cultural heritage.