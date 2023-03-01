9 smugglers arrested with intoxicants, liquor

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 28

The district police have arrested nine persons after recovering intoxicants from them from different places. Officials of the City police station recovered 80 gram of intoxicating powder after arresting Gagandeep and Rohit Sharma, residents of Bahadurpur.

In another case, the police arrested Kurban Mattu, alias Telu, a resident of Bahadurpur, and recovered 10 gram of heroin and 18 sedative injections from his possession.

In yet another incident, the city police arrested Arun Kumar and Yashpal, both residents of Bahadurpur, and recovered 50 bottles of liquor from them. During a naka in the area, Garhshankar police arrested Amit Kumar, a resident of Pansariyan mohalla in Garhshankar, and recovered 105 gram of intoxicating powder from him.

Tanda police arrested Salim, alias Gera, a resident of Salempur, and recovered 15,000 ml of liquor from him.

Mukerian police stopped a car during a naka and recovered 3.60 lakh ml of liquor from the vehicle.

An alleged smuggler, Salim Kumar, a resident of Ghasitpur, was also nabbed by the police.