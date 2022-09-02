9 test Covid positive in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar, September 1
As many as nine Covid cases were reported in Jalandhar today. With these, the Covid tally in the district has increased to 80,945 and the number of active cases is 98.
A total of 78,877 persons have recovered from the disease in the district. The death toll in Jalandhar is 1,970. As many as 70 persons are under home isolation.
With five new Covid cases, the district tally in Kapurthala has increased to 24,413. Meanwhile, no new death was reported in Kapurthala. The Covid toll in Kapurthala is 599.
