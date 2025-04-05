DT
9-year boy hit by bike, dies

9-year boy hit by bike, dies

Our Correspondent
Updated At : 04:36 AM Apr 05, 2025 IST
ouA nine-year-old boy died on the spot in Fatehpur Kothi village on Friday evening after being hit by a motorcycle.

According to information received at Civil Hospital, Mahilpur, the boy’s father Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Fatehpur Kothi, stated that his nine-year-old son Harmanpreet Singh came out of the house to play, when suddenly he collided with Satnam Singh, a resident of the same village, who was coming from Mahilpur to Fatehpur Kothi village on a motorcycle.

They were admitted to the Civil Hospital, Mahilpur, where doctors declared Harmanpreet Singh dead, while Satnam Singh was referred to the Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur for treatment due to his serious condition. Harmanpreet’s father said that he was studying in Class IV at a private school in village Ladhewal. The Chabbewal police have taken the body into custody and started further investigations.

