Covid: 90 Hoshiarpur villages 100% vaccinated

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 1

Despite the biting cold, employees of the Health Department are conducting door-to-door vaccination at about 100 places in the district daily. The door-to-door vaccination teams have been working in two shifts from 7am to 7pm. At present, there are 13,00,358 persons above the age of 18 years in the district out of which 11,20,174 have received first dose and 9,08,777 have received both doses. According to the data, 86.14 per cent people have taken the first dose and 70 per cent people have taken both the doses.

The Deputy Commissioner, Apneet Riyait, said of the total of 75,047 children aged 15 to 17 years, 36,260 children have been given first dose of Covid vaccination. The DC said from January 29 to 31 (in three days) as many as 60,414 doses were given to the eligible beneficiaries by the teams of Health Department.

Besides, in 90 villages of the district 100 per cent eligible beneficiaries have been fully vaccinated (both doses) besides all the eligible beneficiaries in 396 villages have been given 100 per cent first dose. Riyait said the panchayats who have achieved the 100 per cent vaccination will be specially honoured by the district administration. She said the Health Department teams are working day and night to save the people from Covid-19. “Over 20 lakh vaccinations have been done in the district. Around 20,000 Covid vaccinations are being done daily, said the Deputy Commissioner.

