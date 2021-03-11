Rs 90L, 650-gm heroin seized in twin raids at peddler's houses in Jalandhar and Kapurthala

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, August 21

In one of the biggest seizures during the anti-drug drive in the recent past, the police have arrested a peddler and recovered over Rs 91 lakh in cash and 650 gm of heroin in the twin raids in Jalandhar and Kapurthala.

As per the police, the heroin and the drug money were recovered from the two houses of peddler Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Dogranwal, in Jalandhar and Kartarpur. The stashes of drug money were hidden under floor tiles which were dug up with JCB machines. Two FIRs have been filed separately in Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts against Sukhdev.

While Rs 78 lakh was recovered by the Jalandhar police, the Kapurthala police seized Rs 13.4 lakh from the peddler’s houses. Jalandhar SSP Swarandeep Singh said acting on tip-off, a police team at a naka apprehended three drug peddlers, including Kashmir Singh, alias Billa, the father of Sukhdev, on a motorcycle. Upon searching the trio, 125 gm of heroin and Rs 5 lakh cash was recovered from Kashmir Singh and 15 gm and 10 gm of heroin from two other peddlers, Shinda and Sukhpal, respectively. They were booked under the NDPS Act at the Kartarpur police station.

During questioning by the Kartarpur SHO Ramandeep Singh, Kashmir revealed that he had kept the drug money at Dogranwal village in Kapurthala. On the basis of the information, Rs 73.7 lakh was recovered from the plot adjoining Kashmir and Sukhdev Singh’s home at Dogranwal.

The CIA staff, too, got into action and with the help of rural police raided the father-son’s residences at Dogranwal and Kartapur (Arya Nagar). At Arya Nagar, the police recovered Rs 13.4 lakh in drug money and 50 gm of heroin. A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against Sukhdev at the Subhanpur police station. Kapurthala SSP Navneet Singh Bains said they were on a lookout for Sukhdev and others.

