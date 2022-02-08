910-ltr lahan, 35-ltr illicit liquor seized in Rahon, Aur areas

Nawanshahr, February 7
Teams of Nawanshahr police and the Excise Department on Monday jointly launched a drive against anti-social elements and seized 910 ltrs of lahan and 35.25 litres of illicit liquor in Mand area of Rahon and Aur along the Sutlej.
Disclosing details, an official spokesperson said police teams led by SSP Kanwardeep Kaur along with SP Iqbal Singh, DSP Lakhvir Singh, the SHOs of the Rahon and Aur police stations, ETO Raj Kumar and sleuths from the drone team conducted a search operation at Bairsaal and Burj Tehal villages with the help of drones and boats.
He said separate cases under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act had been registered in this regard at the Rahon police station. The spokesperson said the crackdown against illicit liquor would be intensified in the coming days and strict action would be initiated against those found indulging in the illegal activity.
