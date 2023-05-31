Rs 91L released for construction workers' welfare in Kapurthala

Our Correspondent

PHAGWARA, MAY 30

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh has approved an amount of more than Rs 91 lakh for the registered beneficiaries of Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board under various welfare schemes.

The Deputy Commissioner has approved 653 applications in the district, which includes 506 applications from Kapurthala tehsil and 147 beneficiaries from Bholath. He said for the welfare of construction workers and their families, this amount would be sent directly to the bank accounts of the construction workers.

He asked the workers engaged in various construction activities to get their registration with the board so that they can avail the health facilities, stipend and other welfare schemes of the Punjab Government being run by the board.

He instructed officials of the labour department and the board to organise camps at construction sites across the district and set up camps so that maximum number of construction workers could be registered.