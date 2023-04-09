941 pupils gets degrees at HMV's convocation

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 8

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidylaya hosted the 91st convocation to award degrees to 941 graduate and postgraduate students for the session 2020-21.

The convocation began with the ceremonial lighting of lamp and recital of DAV Anthem. Principal Dr. Ajay Sareen offered a welcome and presented a comprehensive report of the institution. She declared the convocation open and 47 meritorious students were presented with a Roll of Honour.

A distinctive feature of the convocation was the innovative practice of wearing traditional angavastras prepared by the students under ‘Earn While Learn’ scheme. In his convocation address, chief guest Anil Kumar Rao narated his life experiences and emphasised that the bridge that connects dreams to reality is hard work and determination. He encouraged the degree holders to achieve their goals along with being good humans.

Justice NK Sud (retd) also congratulated the students on their red letter day and urged them to keep themselves motivated. He told the girls to be inspired and also become a source of inspiration. The event also witnessed the release of college e-magazines namely Sports Zeal and Wellness, Techwatch, The Artist, Science Gravity, Commerce Insight and Samvad. A short film on ‘Women empowerment’ directed by Department of Mass Communication was also released. A spectacular show of cultural performances was also put up.