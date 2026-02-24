950 examined, 175 operated for free at Phagwara eye camp

Some 175 patients regained sight via free surgeries, while nearly 950 underwent checks at the 56th Annual Free Eye Camp in Phagwara.

Lions Club Phagwara Royal hosted the event with the NRI Nagra family from Kotla village and Mitra Eye Hospital at Kutiya Amroodan Wali, Gurdwara Harisar Sahib, Mananahana. Renowned ophthalmologist Dr Harinder Pal Mitra and his team examined hundreds with eye issues. They distributed free medicines and spectacles to those in need, selecting 175 for no-cost surgeries at Mitra Eye Hospital, Phagwara.

Held in memory of Brahmleen 108 Sant Baba Hari Singh Ji Nekiwale, the camp highlighted the club’s ongoing healthcare dedication.

Sant Baba Amrik Singh of Dera Mananahana inaugurated proceedings, joined by district governor Lion VM Goyal of Lions International District 321-D. Vice district governors Lion GS Bhatia (MJF) and Lion Rajeev Khosla (MJF), plus Lion Rajeev Vij (GMT Coordinator), attended as guests of honour, praising the selfless effort. Organisers received pins and certificates.

Surgery patients stayed at Shri Hanuman Garhi Mandir on GT Road, Phagwara, with bedding, medicines, and essentials provided. An uninterrupted langar served patients and attendants.

Club president Lion Mukesh Bhatia credited Lion Parminder Singh Kundi (project chair), senior members, and the Nagra family’s patronage for the resounding success.