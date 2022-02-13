96 arrested for code violations in Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 12

To ensure a free, fair and peaceful Assembly election in the district, Nawanshahr police had taken strict measures to maintain law and order, besides a close vigil on the illegal flow of liquor, drugs and others.

Since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) had been enforced in the district on January 8, the police had seized a huge cache of explosives, weapons, ammunition, drugs, illicit liquor and unaccounted cash, besides registering 96 FIRs at various police stations.

Detailing about seizures made by the police, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur said elaborate arrangements were put in place to ensure free and fair elections so that public come to polling booths and exercise their franchise without any fear. She said the police had recovered 4.5kg RDX, six grenades, five pistols, 122 cartridges, two .12-bore rifles, four magazines, ten electric detonators, codex wire, one IED and air pistols, respectively. Kaur said the police had confiscated 4.5kg poppy husk, 65-gm heroin, 1,521 tablets, 76 injections, 5-gm powder, drug money worth Rs 12,500, 56,000 ML illegal liquor, 15,11,4750 ML licit liquor, 1,790-litre Lahan and Rs 25.39 lakh cash. She said 23.39 lakh cash had been released following verification and remaining Rs 2 lakh cash was still under verification.

Moreover, the SSP said the police had also bounded 299 persons and nabbed eight proclaimed offenders.

Kaur told the Nawanshahr police was fully vigilant to ensure free, fair and transparent poll in the district and extensive checking was being done to ensure a check over anti-social elements, besides keeping a stern vigil over drug peddling, illicit liquor, unaccounted cash and others. She said security had been enhanced in all three Assembly segments falling in the district. The SSP said fool-proof security cover had already been placed in the district and no one would be allowed to take the law in its hands. She said anyone can lodge complaint regarding the violation of Model Code of Conduct or other grievance related to law and order on WhatsApp number 95646-95646 and helpline numbers 01823-223524, 224524.