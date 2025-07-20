Since legendary marathon runner Fauja Singh loved dressing up — always wearing matching and stylish clothes — the family ensured that he was dressed well for his final journey too. He wore a jet‑black three‑piece suit, a matching turban and a red tie with a pocket square.

Advertisement

“This is how he liked it. The family got it from the UK for his last rites,” said Balbir Singh, a close family friend.

Fauja's youngest son Harvinder Singh while talking to The Tribune said, “Kapde da hi te shauk si ohna nu. That is why the family decided to bid him farewell like this. We have respectfully kept his shoes, and all belongings with us. This is what we are left with now."

Advertisement

Fauja Singh was cremated with state honours in Beas village, Jalandhar, today. Mourners from nearby villages also attended the cremation. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria paid their tributes, along with many other leaders.

Also Read: 'Turbaned Tornado' Fauja Singh cremated with state honours, PM Modi sends words of praise

Advertisement

CM Bhagwant Mann while talking to media persons said that the name of the village school will be named after Fauja Singh and since Jalandhar is a sports hub, his statue can be installed in the Government Sports College.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, speaking to the media, announced that the village school would be named in Fauja Singh's honour. Considering Jalandhar's status as a sports hub, he said a statue of Fauja Singh would also be installed at the Government Sports College.

"It will be decided as per the family's wish," he added.

The Governor also said that he still remembered how the great runner Fauja Singh had walked with him during 'Nasha mukt Yatra' last year. "He really wanted to see Punjab free from drugs," the governor added.

The Governor also recalled how the legendary runner had walked alongside him during the 'Nasha Mukt Yatra' last year. “He really wanted to see Punjab free from drugs," the Governor added.

The family also received condolence letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The letter stated, "Fauja Singh taking up long-distance running at a very advanced age speaks volumes of not only his physical fitness, but more importantly, his mental strength and resilience."

Khushwant Singh, the author who had a 20-year association with Fauja Singh, said, “He was exceptional in his character.”

He further emphasised the need to inspire the youth towards sports to keep Fauja Singh's legacy alive, stating, 'A proper brainstorming should be done so that there are young Faujas in Punjab.'"