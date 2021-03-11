A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

At 34, Varinder Singh has a collection of hundreds of butterflies, captured on camera

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 22

He’s a cop who chases butterflies. In 34-year-old Varinder Singh exists a rare combination of a cop, scholar and an unusually well-informed ecologist.

At 34, he has a collection of hundreds of butterflies, captured on camera during his myriad excursions across the state. A believer in working behind the scenes, he has consistently avoided the limelight when tried to be given credit for the huge wealth on the state’s wildlife that he has amassed through photographs. However, he is eager to help when his scores of ecologist friends from across the state call him to seek help on moth, butterfly, snake or spider species that they cannot identify.

They consider him a one-man library. An employee of the police department, it was from his village Sibbi Chak near Hajipur in Hoshiarpur that his interest in wildlife was sparked. A dead snake on a staff killed by a villager to whose home it had strayed evoked sadness in him. He launched an investigation into the snake species (which he ultimately got to know was a very rare kind). Since then he took it upon himself to educate villagers and friends not to kill snakes. There has been no looking back since.

He has rescued many snakes, but his prime interest lies in butterflies. Not just in jungles, he has spotted them in the midst of congested cities and urban gardens and some are of the rarest of the rare kinds.

Among the rare species of butterflies, moths, spiders and snakes captured by him included the common rose butterfly, Common Red Flash Butterfly, Blue Pansy, Silver Streak Blue Butterfly, Black Rajah Butterfly, Death’s Head Hawk Moth, Club Beak Butterfly, Himalayan Earth Tiger Tarantula, Golden Angle Butterfly, Grass Yellow and Mottled Emigrants (butterfly), Commander Butterfly, Barred Wolf Snake among a host of others.

His photographed collections also include the vagrant butterfly, Acacia Blue Butterfly, Common Red Eye, among others. A profound lover of the environment, he is acutely concerned about what’s happening to the food chain.

He says, “I was brought up in a village with trees all around. I saw people killing snakes and that how my curiosity got aroused. I started rescues, but then held back when people started sharing it too much on public spaces and calling me a lot. As I also have my job, but then I began photographing butterflies. They are most common in wetlands where many male butterflies gather for mud puddling too. But I have spotted the rarest of butterflies in urban spaces too. There’s no rule to where you can find them.”

He shares concerns about wildlife and the state. “So many insects were so common when we were children. For example, beautiful Red velvet Mite among insects or the common house sparrow among birds. Now they are nowhere to be found. The Green Revolution has become greed revolution. Our fields had so many trees. Mango, jamun, etc, trees were common in fields. Now they are very few. Snakes, insects, small animals which fed and lived on these trees have gone missing from our environs as a result. The burning of parali and wheat straw has further claimed casualties in the animal kingdom. We have a few years left in Punjab. The rate at which wildlife is being destroyed, the few animals that are left will be gone soon.”

He is infuriated by stone crushers decimating the hills, urban concrete jungles ravaging forests, trading of rare animals like owls and turtles. He’s given lectures to people mistreating animals and is a friendly guide to all those seeking information or help on wildlife. Some of the creatures he spotted have not even been spotted anywhere in the state, as per the latest information available in public domain.

He has also co-authored a PhD thesis on butterflies and has a special nest at his home where a pair of common mynahs, pair of pigeons, pair of laughing doves and Red Vented Bulbuls happily coexist.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

'Deadly gas, do not light match or candle': Suicide notes reveal spine-chilling plan as mother, 2 daughters die by suicide in Delhi flat

2
Punjab

Hoshiarpur: Six-year-old boy rescued from borewell dies

3
Punjab

Farmers can change governments, says Telangana CM KC Rao; joins hands with Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to challenge BJP

4
Punjab

6-year-old boy falls into 100-foot-deep borewell in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

5
Patiala

Woman employee found murdered in residential quarters of Patiala gurdwara

6
Nation

Dominica drops 'illegal entry' charge against PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi

7
Nation

Ajay Devgn-like car stunt lands Noida man in jail: 2 SUVs impounded

8
Sports

Umran always has self belief that he will make it big one day: Father Abdul Rashid

9
Nation

Quad Summit opportunity to review progress of grouping's initiatives: PM Modi

10
Nation

Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flights chaos, temperature falls by 11 degrees

Don't Miss

View All
'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

Expect light rain for two days
Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice
Haryana

Karnal institute scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice

Tourism industry stakeholders design city tour
Himachal

Tourism industry stakeholders design Shimla city tour

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose
Himachal

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose in Himachal

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Only 17 years of groundwater left in state, says NGT panel
Jalandhar

Only 17 years of groundwater left in Punjab, says NGT panel

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery
Jalandhar

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

Top News

Thundershower, rain lash north India; causes power blackouts, flights chaos

Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flights chaos, temperature falls by 11 degrees

Region gets first wet cyclonic storm of the season accompani...

Security beefed up in Varanasi ahead of Gyanvapi case hearing in district court

Security beefed up in Varanasi ahead of Gyanvapi case hearing in district court

PM Modi arrives in Japan on two-day visit to attend Quad summit, bilateral meetings

PM Modi arrives in Japan on 2-day visit to attend Quad summit, bilateral meetings

India-Japan key pillars of stable, secure Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi says in op-ed in Japanese newspaper

India-Japan key pillars of stable, secure Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi says in op-ed in Japanese newspaper

Penned an op-ed on the vibrant relations between India and J...

Government-Opposition slugfest over cut in fuel taxes

Government-Opposition slugfest over cut in fuel taxes

FM Nirmala Sitharaman clarifies excise reduction borne by Ce...

Cities

View All

Need to replace old, worn-out equipment in hospitals

Need to replace old, worn-out equipment in hospitals

Asst profs, librarians' front takes out protest march

Hit-and-run: Three killed in separate road mishaps

SGPC commemorates martyrs of Gurdwara Sri Paonta Sahib saka

Lockdown: Ek Prem Kahani staged at Punjab Natshala

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered at Mani Majra

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Woman employee of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, killed

Khuda Lahora villagers up in arms

Chandigarh reports 13 fresh Covid cases

Houses collapse in Delhi after heavy rain

Houses collapse in Delhi after heavy rain

Delhi champions in tae kwon do tournament at Dalhousie

Body of Delhi tourist found in Parbati river in Himachal after 15 days

Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flights chaos, temperature falls by 11 degrees

Only preference in job, no mandatory employment for 1984 riot victims: Delhi High Court

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

19-yr-old youth, brother-in-law drown in Beas

Car falls off flyover, one dies, 4 injured

Excessive nitrate in fodder kills four buffaloes in Nawanshahr

Eyeing greener pastures, youth falling prey to scams

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

Two test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana tourist drowns in Yamuna at Paonta Sahib

Deadline approaching, work on international airport at Halwara expedited

Raw material, goods worth lakhs destroyed in cloth factory blaze in Ludhiana

Woman employee of gurdwara killed

Woman employee of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, killed

UGC scholarship scam: Punjabi University may consider probe by central agency

Midwifery training institute in Patiala to stem C-sections