A daily dose of exercise keeps disease at bay, says Dr Monica

Regular exercise is not merely a fitness routine, it is one of the most effective and affordable ways to protect and improve overall health. According to Dr Monica Kapoor, adopting an active lifestyle can significantly reduce the risk of many life-threatening diseases while enhancing both physical and mental well-being.

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Dr Kapoor explains that regular physical activity plays a crucial role in preventing chronic illnesses such as heart disease, stroke, type-2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Exercise improves blood circulation, supports healthy cholesterol levels, and keeps the heart functioning efficiently, thereby lowering the risk of cardiovascular complications.

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She further emphasises that exercise is equally important for mental health. Physical activity stimulates the release of natural brain chemicals, including endorphins, serotonin and dopamine, which elevate mood, reduce stress and anxiety, combat depression and promote emotional well-being. "A healthy body nurtures a healthy mind," she says.

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Highlighting the importance of bone and muscle health, Dr Kapoor notes that weight-bearing and resistance exercises increase bone density, strengthen muscles, improve balance and help prevent age-related muscle loss. These benefits become increasingly important with advancing age, enabling people to remain active and independent.

Exercise is also one of the most effective tools for maintaining a healthy body weight. By burning calories and boosting metabolism, regular physical activity helps reduce excess body fat and supports long-term weight management, lowering the risk of obesity-related diseases.

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Dr Monica Kapoor concludes that even 30-45 minutes of moderate exercise on most days of the week can bring remarkable health benefits. She urges people of all age groups to make exercise a daily habit, describing it as "the best investment one can make for a healthier, happier and longer life."

She further added that a healthy diet is one of the most effective tools for achieving and maintaining an ideal body weight while protecting the body against lifestyle-related diseases. According to Dr Monica Kapoor, balanced nutrition not only supports weight management but also regulates metabolism, boosts energy levels, and improves overall health.

Dr Kapoor explains that healthy fats, found in foods such as avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil are essential for the body's metabolic functions. These fats play a crucial role in hormone production and help the body absorb important fat-soluble vitamins, making them an indispensable part of a balanced diet rather than something to be avoided.

She further emphasises that sustained energy throughout the day depends on consuming a balanced mix of complex carbohydrates, quality proteins and healthy fats. Unlike refined or sugary foods that provide a short burst of energy followed by fatigue, a balanced macronutrient intake keeps energy levels stable, enhances concentration and supports physical performance.

Discussing foods that aid healthy weight loss, Dr Kapoor recommends including whole eggs, leafy green vegetables such as spinach and lettuce, Greek yogurt and cruciferous vegetables including broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage in the daily diet. These foods are rich in protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals while being relatively low in calories, helping people stay full for longer and reducing unnecessary snacking.

She advises that successful weight management is not about skipping meals or following crash diets. Instead, it is about making informed food choices, eating balanced meals and combining healthy nutrition with regular exercise and an active lifestyle. Such sustainable habits, she says, are the real secret to long-term fitness, better health and disease prevention.