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Home / Jalandhar / A day after AAP, Congress holds protest in Jalandhar over new levies on UPI transactions

A day after AAP, Congress holds protest in Jalandhar over new levies on UPI transactions

Congress leaders demand that MDR on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 be withdrawn and urge government to encourage digital transactions

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 01:52 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Congress leaders and workers stage a protest outside Company Bagh in Jalandhar on Saturday.
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A day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders held a protest against the BJP in Jalandhar, Congress leaders and workers staged a protest outside Company Bagh here on Saturday against the imposition of a 0.4 per cent Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000.

During this protest, Congress workers raised slogans against the Centre, terming the decision of imposing additional levies as outright fraud and exploitation of the general public.

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District Congress Committee (Urban) president Rajinder Beri said, “In today’s time, everything including electricity bills, school fees, medical expenses, household groceries and shop transactions go above Rs 2,000. With this decision, the government has targeted all middle-class families, every small shopkeeper, every farmer and every worker.”

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Congress councillor Paramjot Singh Sherry Chadha said, “On one hand, the government says Digital India should be built, while on the other hand it is imposing new levies on the very people who are making digital payments. This double standard will not work.”

The Congress leaders demanded that the MDR on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 be withdrawn and urged the government to encourage digital transactions.

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Those present at the protest included Surinder Kaur, constituency in-charge, Jalandhar West, councillors Pawan Kumar and Gurwinder Pal Singh 'Bunty Neelkanth'.

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