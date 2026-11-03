A day to remember: Young hockey players learn drag flicking from Dutch Legend Floris Jan Bovelander

For 16-year-old Akashdeep, Harsimran Singh, Akshit Salaria and several others, it was an opportunity of a lifetime—one they simply could not afford to miss. Having watched videos of Dutch hockey legend Floris Jan Bovelander to improve their drag flicking skills, they finally got a chance to meet him in person and learn the nuances of the game from the master himself.

Bovelander, a gold medallist at the 1990 Hockey World Cup and the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, visited the Surjit Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar during the Asian Champions Trophy and conducted a special training session for players associated with the Surjit Hockey Academy. In a calm and encouraging manner, the legendary drag flicker shared valuable insights and practical tips with the budding hockey players.

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Bovelander represented the Netherlands in 241 international matches and scored 215 goals during his international career from October 1985 to August 1996.

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Akashdeep, a player from Kapurthala who was also the part of the team that recently won the U-18 Asia Cup, said he was thrilled to learn from Bovelander.

“I always knew he was one of the world’s legendary drag flickers, and today’s moment was very special to me,” he told The Tribune.

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Harsimran Singh, who has represented Punjab at national-level tournaments, said one of the most important lessons Bovelander shared with them was to play without pressure. The player hails from Amritsar.

“One of the things he told us was not to take any pressure. It was a wonderful experience to learn from someone whose videos I have watched so often to improve my drag flicking skills,” said Harsimran.

Akshit Salaria from Pathankot, also a national-level player training at the Surjit Hockey Academy was equally thrilled to meet the Dutch legend.

“I had only seen Bovelander on social media before this. Today, he taught us about the correct hockey position while drag flicking, how to control and jerk the ball, and how to adjust our bodies to execute the movement properly. It was a great experience,” said Akshit.

Highlighting the contribution of Asian countries, particularly India and Pakistan, to the Olympic movement, Bovelander underscored their importance in popularising the sport across the world.

Speaking to The Tribune, he said, “The only mistake the players can make is not trying at all. Young players should be happy to come to the pitch and, most importantly, enjoy themselves. That is the basic principle of hockey. I would also like to tell the coaches: make it fun for the players.”

He added that most of his memories of Indian hockey were associated with players from Punjab, asserting that Indian hockey could simply not be imagined without Punjab.

For the young players at the Surjit Hockey Academy on Monday, the session was an opportunity to take home valuable lessons from a legend whose achievements they had previously only heard about or watched on screen.