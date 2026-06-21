A father who let his daughter fly

There are fathers who provide for their children and then there are those who become the wings that help their children fly. The heartwarming story of Hoshiarpur advocate VK Menon and his daughter Ankita Menon moved viewers across the country when they appeared on Sony TV's Tum Ho Naa (Ghar Ki Superstar).

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The special episode, aired recently, celebrated the beautiful and often unspoken bond between fathers and daughters. Amid tears, smiles and cherished memories, Ankita shared how her father's unwavering faith shaped every chapter of her life.

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Ankita, who won the Mrs World International 2025 (Charming) title, said the world now knows that behind her crown stands a father who believed in her long before the world recognised her achievements.

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At a time when society expected young women to settle down early, Menon chose a different path for his daughter. He stood firm against conventional thinking and made a promise that would change her life forever.

"The day your PhD is finished, that is when I will talk about your marriage," he told her. Ankita holds a doctorate degree in water governance from the JNU and works as a water policy expert.

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Those words were more than a promise. They were a declaration that his daughter's dreams mattered. While many questioned the decision, he became her strongest shield, protecting her aspirations from societal pressure and giving her the freedom to become the person she wanted to be.

As Ankita narrated the story on the show, emotions filled the studio. But perhaps the most touching moment came when she recalled a memory from her wedding preparations.

Like every daughter, she dreamt of looking special on her wedding day. Instead of making own decisions for her, her father placed money in her hands and lovingly said, "Go and buy a lehenga of your choice."

It was a simple gesture, yet it carried a lifetime of trust. In that moment, he was not just a father arranging a wedding, he was a father telling his daughter that her choices mattered.

Fighting back tears, Ankita described her father as her greatest blessing.

"I can say that my father has mastered the art of knowing and doing things at the right time. He knows exactly when to offer a shoulder, when to be a coach, when to be stern, and when to just listen. His timing has always been my greatest blessing. Every milestone I have reached, it is because he has been the right person at the right time. And I guess every daughter becomes lucky if she has a father like him," she said.

The audience was deeply moved as she spoke about how her father always stood between her and the world whenever challenges came her way. Whether it was pursuing higher education, building a career, or stepping onto international pageant stages, she never felt alone because she knew her father was standing behind her.

For Menon, his daughter's success has never been about titles, crowns or recognition. "Daughters are not meant to be limited by society's expectations. They deserve the freedom to dream and the courage to chase those dreams. If a father stands beside his daughter with trust and faith, there is no height she cannot reach. Ankita's achievements are not my success, they are the result of her own hard work and determination. I am simply proud that I could stand by her when she needed me," he said.

The father-daughter duo believes that their appearance on Tum Ho Naa (Ghar Ki Superstar) was not merely a television moment. "It was a celebration of a relationship built on trust, respect and unconditional love. It reminded viewers that a father's greatest gift to his daughter is not wealth or status, but the confidence to believe in herself", they said.

As the episode ended, many viewers were left with moist eyes and warm hearts, inspired by a simple yet powerful truth - when a father believes in his daughter, she learns to believe in herself and that belief can take her anywhere in the world.