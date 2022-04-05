A first: PAP's 80th battalion celebrates birthday of 8 jawans

Jalandhar, April 4
In a first of its kind initiative, 80th battalion of the Punjab Armed Police (PAP), Jalandhar, today honoured eight of its officials on account of their birthday in a special gesture to further motivate the police force towards their duty besides making them feel like they are the family members of the force.
Divulging details, Commandant Jagmohan Singh said following the directives issued by Chief Minister Punjab Bhagwant Singh Mann to celebrate the birthday of police personnel in such a way, a simple but impressive event was held at the battalion where eight jawans were felicitated on their birthday. The Commandant presented these officials bouquets and a birthday greeting card signed by the Chief Minister and the Punjab DGP wishing them a happy and prosperous year ahead.
Terming this decision as a benchmark in encouraging the police force towards its duty, the Commandant said this initiative would go a long way in further boosting the morale of the entire force besides making them feel like family members of a single unit.
