A first, PGI accepts blood from centre at Nawanshahr

Nawanshahr, November 29
The Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGI) has for the first time accepted tested blood from the Blood Donors Council (BDC). On Monday night, a patient from Rupnagar district admitted to the PGI required blood of the rare group, O negative.
Attendants of the patient contacted Parminder Singh of SBS Nagar district who is associated with BDC Blood Centre. In-charge of BDC Blood Centre Dr Ajay Bagga said, “Usually, PGI does not accept blood from other blood centre but after knowing the methodology adopted for testing of blood at BDC Blood Centre, PGI accepted two units of blood.”
Recently, a team from Christian Medical College (CMC) & Hospital, Ludhiana, comprising its Medical Superintendent Dr Allen Joseph, head of nephrology Dr Jasmine Dass and Dr Gauri visited the BDC Blood Centre and appreciated the functioning of the centre, particularly the methodology being adopted for testing and collection of blood.
