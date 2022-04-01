Reining in private schools: A good step, but decision came little late

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 31

The decision of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann prohibiting private schools from hiking fees and specifying any particular shop for purchasing books or uniforms has not gone down well with a section of parents who feel if this announcement would have come about 10 days ago, their thousands of rupees could have been saved.

They said although the decision is worth appreciating, its timing is not right as the new academic session in many schools started in mid of March.

Talking to The Tribune, Mayank Mathur, a parent said: “Private schools in the district from a very long time were looting thousands of rupees from students by selling books and study materials at exorbitant prices. This decision of the AAP government is definitely in the best interest of parents, but what’s the use now when we have already bought the new set of books from the schools.”

He said if the government had plans to stop this looting of the private schools, the Punjab CM should have announced this decision on the very next day of taking oath. “If the announcement had come at the right time, it would have benefitted many more people,” he added.

A social activist Navjot, who has been actively raising this issue for a long time, said private schools were looting money in all aspects — school fee, books, uniforms and study materials. She said she recently met a parent, who is a taxi driver, told her that even after paying Rs20,000 as fee, the school charged him another Rs5,000 in the name of notebooks and study material. “But if you go and check, the same set of books is available for Rs 1500-2000 in the open market, depending upon the class,” she added.

She further said the saddest part is that schools were making everything mandatory and forcing the parents to buy them from the school itself. “I welcome this much-needed decision of the Punjab government and would appeal to the Punjab Chief Minister to ask the schools to refund the hiked fees for the new session paid by the parents,” she added.

A book shop owner, Pradeep, said schools make it mandatory to buy from a particular shop to earn commission. It’s just another way of making money. “We welcome this decision but we too feel this announcement should have on the onset of the new session,” he added.

Harassment over delay in fee must be stopped

Hailing the decision against fee hike and monopoly over selling books and uniform by private schools, parents also appealed to the Punjab CM to take strict action against such schools that harass students and do not allow their wards to sit for exams if the fee is not paid on time. They said schools do not share their report cards and even sometimes punish students over delay in payment of fee and above that charge a fine on a per day basis.

