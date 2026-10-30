A Havildar’s sacrifice, a hockey star’s rise

Balwinder Singh still remembers the year 2010, when he took his son Dilpreet Singh to the Nehru Cup Under-15 hockey tournament. It was a moment that would stay with him forever. Watching the young player, Olympian Harbinder Singh told him, “Tera beta ik din Olympics khedega” (Your son will play in the Olympics one day).

Years later, that prediction came true. Dilpreet went on to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, where the Indian men’s hockey team won a bronze medal, ending a 41-year wait for an Olympic podium finish. Dilpreet grabbed attention when he scored 10 goals in the recently held Asian games and scored two goals in the inaugural match of the Asian Champions Trophy.

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As Balwinder recounted the memory to The Tribune, his voice choked with emotion.

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Hailing from Butala village in Amritsar district, Dilpreet began playing hockey when he was just five-years old. His father, who served in the Army as a Havildar, took voluntary retirement in 2004 to devote more time to nurturing his son’s sporting ambitions.

After retiring, Balwinder began coaching at the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Hockey Academy in Amritsar, around 50 km from their village. He took Dilpreet along, determined to give him the best possible training and exposure.

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Dilpreet was only seven when he began living away from home at the academy. Although his father stayed in a room there as a coach, the young player lived alongside the other trainees rather than with him. While Balwinder returned to the village every week, Dilpreet would visit home only once a month.

“He did not live there as my son, but as any other player. That is how I raised him,” Balwinder said.

The discipline was deliberate. He wanted Dilpreet to learn independence, accept the demands of professional sport and earn his place through hard work, just like every other player.

Today, Balwinder is watching his son play an international match in person for the first time at the Surjit Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar during the Asian Champions Trophy. The venue holds special significance for the family, as Dilpreet first came there when he was just 10 years old.

Dilpreet’s early promise was evident at the SN Vohra hockey tournament in Chandigarh, where he was named the best player in the Under-14 category in his first tournament, according to his father. Sporting talent also ran in the family: His grandfather had been a national-level long jump champion for 10 years.

The journey, however, was not without setbacks. In 2019, Dilpreet was moved from the senior team to the junior team, a challenging phase in his career. His absence from India’s squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics was another disappointment.

But Balwinder believes that setbacks are part of an athlete’s journey. Rather than allowing disappointment to define his son’s career, he has set new targets for him.

“I have now given him two goals -- to play in the 2028 Olympics and the 2030 World Cup,” he said.