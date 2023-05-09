 A poll marked by switchovers, family splits : The Tribune India

A poll marked by switchovers, family splits

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 8

Every election matters; considering the General Election next year, this byelection matters even more so for all parties. The hectic and star-studded campaign shows that parties left nothing to chance to register a win. A number of party veterans and seniors hopped ship in a matter of days as parties tried score over each other.

From AAP candidate Sushil Rinku and BJP candidate Inder Iqbal Atwal to a host of leaders and countless workers changed parties ahead of the Jalandhar bypoll, creating dramatic moments and emotional highs for all involved.

Many a party bode tearful adieus and also cursed their former favourites who hopped overnight, leaving their former dispensations clueless. Two of the most dramatic joinings included those of Congress leader and former MLA Sushil Rinku joining the AAP and the announcement of his candidature.

The second-most joining resulting in an emotional outburst was senior BJP leader Mohinder Bhagat leaving the BJP. Both the BJP candidate and his father former Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha Charanjit Singh Atwal resigned from the SAD and joined the BJP in a matter of days.

The most talked about exit was that of Sushil Rinku. He and his former party threw barbs at each other and hogged constant limelight ahead of the poll. Rinku’s exit has both been mourned; and he has also been called a traitor by Congress leaders. In turn, Rinku took potshots at the Congress leadership by saying his previous party was less disciplined than AAP.

Congress party president had also recently expressed misgivings on Rinku becoming ‘Khaas’. While senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu called Rinku a traitor, Raja Warring said, “We gave the MC (councillor) ticket to (Sushil) Rinku for the first time afterwards one more time and then to his wife. We also made him the MLA. Then we accommodated him by withholding ticket to likes of people like Kaypee Sahib (Congress leader Mohinder Singh Kaypee). Par jadon ‘khaas’ banda ban gaya tan Bhagwant Singh Mann lai gaya. (But when he became special, Bhagwant Mann took him away. “

Ahead of polls some families were also split across party lines over night. The father son split of Chunni Lal Bhagat and Mohinder Bhagat was one such split.

BJP leader Mohinder Bhagat (65) a pillar in the Jalandhar West constituency, quit the party he served all his life to join AAP. While he shared meals and discussed elections with his party colleagues a day ago, the party was taken aback by his exit. His father veteran BJP leader and former Minister Bhagat Chunni Lal as well as former colleague KD Bhandari were moved to tears as they sat beside a startled Chunni Lal who vowed to stay in the BJP and work for the party, even though his son left.

BJP leader Avinash Chander and his brother bizman Steven Kaler also went separate ways. Kaler joined AAP ahead of the bypoll. However, Avinash Chander was quick to state that his brother hadn’t been attending BJP meetings and nor did his exit affect their family - as they had the freedom to make their own choices separately.

Other major joinings which rocked the pre-poll were - SAD leader Jagbir Brar who quit the SAD to join AAP; SAD leader Chandan Grewal, who left SAD to join back AAP (Grewal was formerly in the AAP and contested from the party in 2017).

Gurjit Singh Sanghera, estranged son of former Congress cabinet minister Avtar Henry also left the AAP and joined the BJP.

Barring these three major leaders - Bains Brothers (Simarjit Bains and Balwinder Bains) of the Lok Insaaf Party and former Akali leader Bibi Jagir Kaur also switched allegiances and announced support to the BJP - even though they haven’t joined the saffron party yet.

A dramatic return also surprised voters as Congress leader Chaudhary Surinder Singh returned to his native party - the Congress - within days of earlier having joined the AAP in presence of state CM.

