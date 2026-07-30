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Home / Jalandhar / Beyond body scans: Radiologist's journey of mapping human minds

Beyond body scans: Radiologist's journey of mapping human minds

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:28 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Dr Anirudh Kapoor
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Ever since city-based radiologist Dr Anirudh Kapoor recently came up with a book based on human psychology, behaviour, philosophy and spirituality, he had to face a common reaction. People have been asking him that while he had been professionally deciphering images of human body for the past over thirty decades, how and since when he had started scanning the invisible contours of the human mind.

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Owner of Kapoor Scan Centre, Dr Kapoor has penned a book of 137 thoughts titled The Soul Sparks: Reflection of an Intuitive Mind. His response to his readers and followers on social media has been, "I have tried to step a little away from the glow of diagnostic monitors. For the past nearly 10 years, I have been trying to delve into the subtler illumination of introspection. I have always felt that the most profound images are often those that no machine can capture. You may find it little ironic but I have really enjoyed doing it and recommend it to everyone to pause and think deeper to enjoy the game of life".

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He shares, "Radiology is a discipline of remarkable precision. It demands patience, observation and an ability to discern meaning from shadows and silhouettes. But I also felt that I have in me the knack of ob

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