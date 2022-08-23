A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

Jalandhar, August 22
Identity crisis among schoolchildren has a whole new meaning at Police DAV Public School here. Call it a coincidence or a sweet delight, the school has a whopping 42 sets of twins and two sets of triplets studying there.
The school management today arranged a special interaction of the twins with the mediapersons, wherein, students expressed their feelings about being twins and the experiences they had.
Principal Rashmi Vij said it was a wonderful sight to see all these twins and triplets gathered at one place. She said some of them are identical twins. “The students shared their experiences with their twin siblings and what similarities and dissimilarities they had. The teachers also shared their experiences regarding teaching twins who happen to be in the same class. But to avoid any confusion, we have put the majority of the twins in different sections,” she added.
The principal said she wasn’t aware of the exact number of twins studying in the school, it was after someone asked them about the details regarding twin children in the school for his report, she asked all teachers to calculate the number of twins studying in their respective classes. “When we got to know that we have 90 twins studying here, we too were left surprised,” she added.
