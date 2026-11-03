A week after spat between 2 Cong leaders, Brinder Dhillon gets show-cause notice

Almost a week after a spat between two Congress leaders, former Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Dhillon and former Punjab Congress Committee secretary Ranjit Singh Tarkhan Majra at the Congress Bhawan, the former has got a show-cause notice.

Chairman of the Disciplinary Action Committee Avtar Henry issued a show-cause notice to Dhillon on Sunday, directing him to submit his reply within three days.

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Henry has written, "A complaint has been received against you by the PCC. There have been allegations that you behaved inappropriately with Tarkhan Majra and passed objectionable and derogatory comments against him. You are given three-day time to give a satisfactory reply, failing which a disciplinary action can be taken against you".

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Dhillon confirmed having received the notice. He denied any allegations of manhandling that have been going around. "It was just an exchange of verbal arguments. I hope I shall be able to sort it out", he said. While Dhillon is a ticket aspirant from Ropar, Tarkhan Majra has been claiming the ticket from Bassi Pathana and hence they do not have any direct political confrontation. They, however, represent two rival groups in the party. Since Dhillon's supporters managed to remove the specific portion of the video from the DVR of Congress Bhawan, Tarkhan Majra is reportedly all the more annoyed.

Tarkhan Majra, however, has been publicly voicing his grievance against Dhillon. Before submitting a complaint to PCC president Pargat Singh, he posted on Facebook: “I am a loyal Congress worker and have been serving the party for decades. The assault and use of casteist remarks by Brinder Dhillon at Congress Bhawan, Chandigarh, have deeply disturbed me. At a time when the 140-year-old Congress is led by Mallikarjun Kharge, a leader from the Dalit community, such an incident is extremely unfortunate. I appeal to Pargat Singh to ensure justice and take strict action in the matter. What happened to me should not happen to any other party worker. My fight is for my self-respect, the dignity of the Dalit community and justice.”

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Even though the notice was issued on Sunday, it came into public domain today, just a day before the rally of Rahul Gandhi in Sangrur. There are reports that Aam Aadmi Party leaders plan to take an advantage of the anti-Dalit sentiment within a section in the Congress and raise questions over the matter tomorrow on the sidelines of the Congress rally.