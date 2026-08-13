A year after devastating floods, 16 villages in Sultanpur Lodhi still fear Beas fury

A year after Sultanpur Lodhi witnessed one of the worst floods in recent times, residents of 16 villages in the worst-affected area say they remain vulnerable and are demanding stronger embankments along the Beas.

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The Kapurthala administration, however, maintains that extensive embankment-strengthening and spur-laying work has been undertaken since last year’s floods.

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On August 11, 2025, a breach in a bundh at Bhaini Bahadur village in Sultanpur Lodhi, inundated many villages. This was followed by another breach on August 16 at Baupur and a third breach at Aahli Kalan village on August 27.

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The floods triggered a massive relief effort, drawing volunteers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states, while sandbags and JCB machines were deployed to plug breaches and protect vulnerable areas.

Villagers said weather conditions had remained favourable so far this year, but warned that heavy rainfall in the hills could swiftly alter the situation. Many farmers, haunted by recurring flood losses, reportedly delayed paddy transplantation this season fearing a repeat of 2025, when vast stretches of farmland were submerged and Rampur Gaura village was virtually wiped off the map after the Beas changed its course.

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Although emergency efforts last year resulted in the construction of a substantial embankment near Rampur Gaura using large quantities of sandbags, villagers claim much of the structure has since been eroded by the river.

Parmjit Singh, a resident of Baupur village, said thousands of sandbags and several JCB machines had been used to strengthen the embankment near Rampur Gaura after last year’s floods.

“Nearly half the bandh had been built, but the pace of work slowed and the river gradually washed away the sand. Only concrete structures or spurs can withstand the strong currents of the Beas. Everything else eventually erodes,” he said.

He added that while the administration had repeatedly sought villagers’ suggestions regarding future flood-protection measures, embankments in the area were still not robust enough to withstand prolonged rain or flooding. “Our 16 villages are the most vulnerable. We are affected first, and water reaches other villages later,” he said.

The affected 16 villages include Baupur Jadid, Baupur Kadim, Rampur Gaura, Angra, Mohammadabad, Mand Gujjarpur, Mand Mubarakpur, Kishanpur Dharke and Aahli Kalan.

Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal said substantial work had been carried out over the past year to strengthen embankments and install spurs at several locations in consultation with village panchayats.

“We continue to engage with villages wherever such work is required. Suggestions from residents and panchayats regarding additional protective measures are welcome,” he said.