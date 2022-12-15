A year on, gangster finally arrested for extortion

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 14

The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested gangster Karnail Singh for extortion.

Ranno had complained to the police that she had received WhatsApp calls from telephone numbers in the month of September 2021 and the accused had introduced himself as a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanded Rs 30 lakh and threatened to kill her family. A case under Section 386 of the IPC was registered on September 3 , 2021 against unidentified accused and Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act.