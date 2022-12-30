A year that was...

TV Tower became inoperative after 43 years
Jalandhar’s iconic landmark TV Tower became inoperative on October 31. Having been used for transmission of programmes of Doordarshan for over 43 years, it perhaps failed to compete with the latest broadcast technologies.
1,500 valves for indigenously built INS VIkrant
Leader Valves, a local industrial unit, sent as many as 1,500 valves for the country’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The 50-year-old company became a part of the warship, which was commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the beacon of Atmanirbhar Bharat in September.
‘Kulhad’ pizza couple went viral on social media
The ‘kulhad’ pizza couple — Sehaj Arora and his gorgeous wife Gurpreet Kaur — set the social media on fire by becoming the most viral couple. Besides being in news for the delectable and unique pizzas, the couple found itself embroiled in some unsavoury controversies as well.
Maninder, Rachel made state, country proud
Shahkot-based Maninderjit Singh, 23, a student of Lyallpur Khalsa College, became a popular face as he won the NSS award from President Droupadi Murmu. Rachel Gupta, 18, of Jalandhar won the Miss Super Talent of the World title held in Paris.
Much-hyped ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’ began
On August 29, the Punjab Government launched its much-hyped ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’ with much fanfare from Jalandhar. The visuals of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann playing a vollyeball match here during the inaugural ceremony of the games hogged much limelight.
Ukraine war dashed dreams of mbbs students
The dreams of several MBBS students studying in Ukraine crashed as Russia invaded the country. The parents prayed fervently as their wards got caught up in the war-hit European country and made all efforts to bring them back safely.
Massive outcry over Latifpura Demolition drive
The most devastating episode of the year was demolition of houses of families that had been settled in Latifpura since the times of Partition. Several families went shelterless in the peak of the winter season. The event invited widespread condemnation for the authorities, and immense support for the demolition-hit.
Govt started Volvo bus service to IGI Airport
Fulfilling the long-pending demand of the NRIs from the Doaba region, the state government launched Punjab Roadways Volvo buses to IGI Airport from Jalandhar. With this, the monopoly of private players charging exorbitantly on the airport route finally came to an end.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away; cremated in Gandhinagar
His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan
Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured as his car collides with divider in Uttarakhand
Pant was driving which met with an accident near Roorkee
Rahul Gandhi to be Opposition’s prime ministerial face in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Kamal Nath
Nath said no one in the history of the world has undertaken ...
CCTV captures the moment Rishabh Pant's speeding Mercedes crashes into a divider
Pant suffers injuries on his head, back and feet
Video: Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving, was alone in car, broke windscreen to escape as it caught fire: Uttarakhand D-G
Pant was on his way home in Roorkee