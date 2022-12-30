A year that was...

TV Tower became inoperative after 43 years

Jalandhar’s iconic landmark TV Tower became inoperative on October 31. Having been used for transmission of programmes of Doordarshan for over 43 years, it perhaps failed to compete with the latest broadcast technologies.

Standing amid the rubble, Kashmir Singh, an eldery displaced resident of Latifpura, shows his demolished house. photos: Sarabjit Singh & Malkiat Singh

1,500 valves for indigenously built INS VIkrant

Leader Valves, a local industrial unit, sent as many as 1,500 valves for the country’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The 50-year-old company became a part of the warship, which was commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the beacon of Atmanirbhar Bharat in September.

Purnima Beri, the owner of Leader Valves, shows valves that were sent for INS Vikrant in Jalandhar.

‘Kulhad’ pizza couple went viral on social media

The ‘kulhad’ pizza couple — Sehaj Arora and his gorgeous wife Gurpreet Kaur — set the social media on fire by becoming the most viral couple. Besides being in news for the delectable and unique pizzas, the couple found itself embroiled in some unsavoury controversies as well.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann plays volleyball during the opening ceremony of the ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’ in Jalandhar.

Maninder, Rachel made state, country proud

Shahkot-based Maninderjit Singh, 23, a student of Lyallpur Khalsa College, became a popular face as he won the NSS award from President Droupadi Murmu. Rachel Gupta, 18, of Jalandhar won the Miss Super Talent of the World title held in Paris.

Volvo buses for the IGI airport, Delhi, at Jalandhar bus stand.

Much-hyped ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’ began

On August 29, the Punjab Government launched its much-hyped ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’ with much fanfare from Jalandhar. The visuals of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann playing a vollyeball match here during the inaugural ceremony of the games hogged much limelight.

The ‘kulhad’ pizza couple — Sehaj Arora & Gurpreet Kaur.

Ukraine war dashed dreams of mbbs students

The dreams of several MBBS students studying in Ukraine crashed as Russia invaded the country. The parents prayed fervently as their wards got caught up in the war-hit European country and made all efforts to bring them back safely.

Lyallpur Khalsa College student Maninderjit Singh receives the NSS award from the President.

Massive outcry over Latifpura Demolition drive

The most devastating episode of the year was demolition of houses of families that had been settled in Latifpura since the times of Partition. Several families went shelterless in the peak of the winter season. The event invited widespread condemnation for the authorities, and immense support for the demolition-hit.

An overcrowded Kharkiv rail station during the Russia-Ukraine war.

Govt started Volvo bus service to IGI Airport

Fulfilling the long-pending demand of the NRIs from the Doaba region, the state government launched Punjab Roadways Volvo buses to IGI Airport from Jalandhar. With this, the monopoly of private players charging exorbitantly on the airport route finally came to an end.