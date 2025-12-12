A4H broadens reach as Hindu American engagement grows

Americans4Hindus (A4H), a national organisation focused on increasing civic participation among Hindu Americans, reported significant expansion and organisational activity over the past quarter. The group, founded by Phagwara-born physician Dr Romesh Japra, now operates 21 state chapters across the United States as it seeks to broaden its outreach and strengthen representation in public affairs.

A4H announced the launch of six new chapters in Nevada, Massachusetts, Ohio, North Carolina, Florida, and Colorado. According to the organisation, these additions are part of an effort to establish a presence in all 50 states by 2026. Although A4H positions itself as independent and non-partisan, it supports candidates from both major US political parties based on what it describes as alignment with Hindu values and community interests.

A4H reported that it has backed more than a dozen congressional candidates nationwide. Membership within the organisation has expanded considerably, with more than 90 trustees and over 57,000 regular and associate members.

Looking ahead, A4H plans to relaunch its “Hindu Rajneeti Academy” in January 2026. Work has also begun on the “Hindu Voter Guide” for the 2026 election cycle. Dr Japra, a long-time community organiser who emigrated from Phagwara, India, has been at the forefront of A4H’s activities. As A4H pushes toward its goal of establishing chapters nationwide, it positions itself within a broader trend of increasing engagement by Indian American communities in US public life—an evolution shaped by demographic growth, rising political awareness, and the efforts of leaders like Dr Japra.