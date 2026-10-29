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Home / Jalandhar / 'Aa gye ghaint munde!' Punjab CM to Indian Hockey team as he hosts gala dinner at Jalandhar home

'Aa gye ghaint munde!' Punjab CM to Indian Hockey team as he hosts gala dinner at Jalandhar home

Players and officials from Malaysia, China, South Korea, Bangladesh and Japan visited the Mann's residence for the dinner

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:18 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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CM Bhagwant Mann meets Indian hockey players during a gala dinner hosted for all international hockey teams at his Jalandhar residence on Wednesday evening. Tribune photo
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hosted a gala dinner for players and officials of the six participating teams in the Asian Champions Trophy at his residence in Old Baradari on Wednesday evening.

The CM’s house was illuminated with decorative lights and chandeliers adorned the garden area. Floral decorations added to the ambience, while an elaborate spread was laid out for the guests.

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Players and officials from Malaysia, China, South Korea, Bangladesh and Japan visited the CM’s residence for the dinner.

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Mann welcomed the Indian squad, dressed in blue T-shirts, with handshakes and the greeting, “Aa gye ghaint munde!”

He also asked the players, “How are you finding all arrangements? We have finally hosted an international tournament in Jalandhar. You really played well last evening. We will try to get a chance to host the World Cup too. There is an altogether a different charm in playing on the home turf.”

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As a token of appreciation, Team India presented Mann with a signed Indian team jersey and a hockey stick.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh, veteran hockey players Balwinder Shammi and others, along with Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia, were among those present.

The evening concluded with the CM joining the Indian team and Hockey India staff for a group photograph.

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