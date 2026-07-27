DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Aam Aadmi clinic staff launch indefinite strike across Punjab, OPD services suspended

Aam Aadmi clinic staff launch indefinite strike across Punjab, OPD services suspended

article_Author
Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:06 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Aam Aadmi Clinic staff protest in Phagwara.
Advertisement

Doctors, pharmacists and clinical assistants serving under the Punjab Government’s flagship Aam Aadmi Clinic project have launched an indefinite agitation against the state government over their long-pending demands. Acting on the call of the Aam Aadmi Clinic Sanjha Front, Punjab, healthcare employees posted at clinics across the state have completely suspended OPD services, causing significant inconvenience to patients seeking medical care.

Advertisement

Leaders of the front said they had held several rounds of meetings with the Punjab Government and the Health Department over issues including job security, dignified service conditions and other pending demands. They alleged that despite repeated assurances from the authorities, no concrete decision had been taken and no official notification had been issued to implement the commitments. Disappointed with the government’s approach, the employees had decided to resort to an indefinite strike.

Advertisement

According to the front, memorandums outlining their demands have already been submitted to civil surgeons in all 23 districts of the state as well as to the Director Health Services, Punjab. The representatives further claimed that Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh had been personally approached the authorities concerned eight to ten times with their demands, but no official notification addressing any of the issues was issued.

Advertisement

The front stated that the staff of Aam Aadmi Clinics had been providing healthcare services to lakhs of people across the state for a long time, but the employees were now exhausted. It warned that if the ongoing strike resulted in inconvenience to the public or any adverse consequences, the responsibility would rest entirely with the government and Health department.

Urging the government to immediately resume dialogue and issue official notifications on their pending demands, the protesting employees made it clear that their indefinite agitation would continue until a permanent resolution was reached.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts