Aam Aadmi clinic staff launch indefinite strike across Punjab, OPD services suspended

Doctors, pharmacists and clinical assistants serving under the Punjab Government’s flagship Aam Aadmi Clinic project have launched an indefinite agitation against the state government over their long-pending demands. Acting on the call of the Aam Aadmi Clinic Sanjha Front, Punjab, healthcare employees posted at clinics across the state have completely suspended OPD services, causing significant inconvenience to patients seeking medical care.

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Leaders of the front said they had held several rounds of meetings with the Punjab Government and the Health Department over issues including job security, dignified service conditions and other pending demands. They alleged that despite repeated assurances from the authorities, no concrete decision had been taken and no official notification had been issued to implement the commitments. Disappointed with the government’s approach, the employees had decided to resort to an indefinite strike.

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According to the front, memorandums outlining their demands have already been submitted to civil surgeons in all 23 districts of the state as well as to the Director Health Services, Punjab. The representatives further claimed that Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh had been personally approached the authorities concerned eight to ten times with their demands, but no official notification addressing any of the issues was issued.

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The front stated that the staff of Aam Aadmi Clinics had been providing healthcare services to lakhs of people across the state for a long time, but the employees were now exhausted. It warned that if the ongoing strike resulted in inconvenience to the public or any adverse consequences, the responsibility would rest entirely with the government and Health department.

Urging the government to immediately resume dialogue and issue official notifications on their pending demands, the protesting employees made it clear that their indefinite agitation would continue until a permanent resolution was reached.