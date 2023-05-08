Aam Aadmi Party staring at huge loss, says Phillaur MLA

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 7

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary today said people were fed up with the Bhagwant Mann-led government and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was staring at a huge loss in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

He said as the fear of losing Jalandhar bypoll right after last year’s Sangrur defeat grips AAP leaders, they were resorting to intimidation of voters and misuse of government machinery.

Addressing election meetings in Rasulpur, Bhar Singh Pura, Dhak Majara, Mandi, Jhuggian Maha Singh, Muthadda Kalan, Atta and Goraya of the Phillaur assembly constituency, MLA Chaudhary said an anti-AAP wave was running through every street, ward and village of the Jalandhar Parliamentary constituency. Scared of huge defeat, the AAP government was indulging in intimidation tactics through police and BDPOs.

He criticised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for attempting to muzzle the voice of Balkaur Singh Sidhu. Speaking on Balkaur Singh’s rallies in Jalandhar, Chaudhary said the AAP did not like the slain singer’s father holding huge gathering in the state against the government. So, the government tried to snub him. MLA Chaudhary said after losing the Sangrur bypoll last year, the AAP is set to face a huge defeat in the Jalandhar bypoll as well.

“The government has tried to intimidate everyone, including councillors, sarpanches, panches and voters, but this kind of politics failed in Punjab earlier. It will fail in this bypoll also,” he said.

He said before the Assembly elections last year, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal used to ask for one opportunity at governance in Punjab. Now, even after a series of failures in more than a year’s tenure, he is shamelessly asking for another year in the bypoll. MLA Chaudhary said people have rejected the ‘Ad Aadmi Party’ and they were ready to vote for Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary on May 10.

