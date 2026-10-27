AAP appoints Daljit Raju as Kapurthala district chief ahead of polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appointed Daljit Raju Darvesh Pind as president of its Kapurthala district unit, signalling a significant organisational move aimed at consolidating the party’s grassroots network, particularly in rural areas, ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections. The appointment has brought renewed political attention to Raju, an active political figure in the Phagwara region with a substantial background in district-level politics.

The development assumes added significance amid reports that Sarabjit Singh Lubana has resigned from the posts of chairman of the District Planning Board and AAP district in-charge. The reported resignation, alongside Raju’s elevation to the district presidency, has drawn attention to the party’s organisational arrangements in Kapurthala. However, the circumstances surrounding Lubana’s reported resignation and any official clarification from the party remain to be established.

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Following his appointment, Hoshiarpur MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal visited Raju’s residence in Darvesh Pind to congratulate him on being entrusted with the key organisational responsibility. Chabbewal also conveyed greetings on behalf of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia and the party leadership. He honoured Raju with a traditional siropa and exchanged congratulations with him on the occasion.

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The atmosphere at the village residence turned celebratory as party workers and supporters gathered in large numbers. Supporters welcomed Raju and Chabbewal with garlands made of currency notes, while drumbeats and slogans expressing solidarity with the party added to the festivities.

Congratulating the newly appointed district president, Chabbewal said Raju had contributed to strengthening the party in the Phagwara region through his sustained political work. Expressing confidence in his organisational abilities, he said that under Raju’s leadership, AAP would work towards securing victories in all four Assembly constituencies of Kapurthala district in the forthcoming state elections.

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Chabbewal also described Raju’s appointment as the reward for his patience and continued commitment to the party, remarking that he had received the “sweet fruit of patience” ahead of Diwali.

In his response, Raju thanked the party high command for reposing confidence in him and said he would discharge the responsibility entrusted to him with complete dedication.