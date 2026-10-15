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Home / Jalandhar / AAP appoints Deepak Bali Jalandhar Cantt in-charge, replaces Rajwinder Kaur Thiara

AAP appoints Deepak Bali Jalandhar Cantt in-charge, replaces Rajwinder Kaur Thiara

The move comes as a setback for Thiara, who had earlier also been removed as chairperson of the Jalandhar Improvement Trust

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 02:18 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday appointed its Punjab general secretary Deepak Bali as the halqa in-charge of Jalandhar Cantonment. FIle
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday appointed its Punjab general secretary Deepak Bali as the halqa in-charge of Jalandhar Cantonment, replacing Rajwinder Kaur Thiara.

Bali is also an adviser to the Punjab Heritage and Tourism Promotion Board and secretary of the Punjab Cricket Association. His appointment comes days after Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh was appointed Punjab Congress Committee (PPCC) chief.

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The party may be looking to field a stronger candidate from the constituency. Bali had earlier sought the AAP ticket to contest the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat but was denied it. If he contests from Jalandhar Cantonment, it would be his first electoral foray.

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The move comes as a setback for Thiara, who had earlier also been removed as chairperson of the Jalandhar Improvement Trust.

Several leaders had been staking a claim to the prestigious constituency, including Gagandeep Singh Kaku Ahluwalia and Olympian Surinder Singh Sodhi. There had also been speculation that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann, could contest from the seat.

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