AAP appoints Suman Sharma as women’s wing president for Kapurthala

The senior leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appointed Suman Sharma as the president of the party’s women wing for Kapurthala district. To congratulate her on the new responsibility, the AAP Phagwara unit organised a special meeting attended by party leaders and workers.

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The meeting was attended by Lok Sabha MP and constituency in-charge Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Phagwara Mayor Rampal Uppal and Adampur constituency in-charge Krishna Grewal. The leaders welcomed Sharma’s appointment and extended their best wishes for her new role.

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Expressing gratitude, Suman Sharma thanked the party’s central leadership, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab AAP president Aman Arora and State women wing president Amandeep Kaur for placing their trust in her. She said she would work to bring a large number of women into the party across the district and strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level.

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Sharma also expressed confidence that the strength of women voters and party workers would help ensure a strong performance for AAP in the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and contribute to victories on all four assembly seats in Kapurthala district.

Dr Chabbewal and Mayor Rampal Uppal assured Sharma of their full support in carrying out her responsibilities. Several party leaders and workers, including Daljit Raju of Darvesh Pind, Gurdeep Deepa, Rajat Bhanot, Raju Sarpanch Bhullarai, Harpreet Kaur, Raghbir Kaur, Seema Rana, Monika Sharma, Rajinder Kaur and Parmjit Kaur of Darvesh Pind, were also present on the occasion.