AAP, BJP leaders share stage for PM Modi’s event

Jalandhar, August 6

Three days after AAP MP Sushil Rinku was suspended from the Lok Sabha for the monsoon session for his ‘unruly behaviour, he shared stage with BJP leaders at an event held to mark the Prime Minister’s videoconference for the renovation of the Jalandhar Cantonment Railway Station here today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the renovation and redevelopment of the Jalandhar Cantt Station, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, through videoconferencing today.

AAP Jalandhar LS MP Sushil Rinku and AAP State Minister for Local Bodies Balkar Singh shared stage with BJP District President Sushil Sharma, State General Secretary Rajesh Baga, State Vice-President Rakesh Rathore and State Secretary Anil Sachar, among other BJP leaders.

Sushil Rinku was suspended for the remainder of the monsoon session after he threw papers at the Chair during a discussion on the Delhi Services Bill On Thursday. In the presence of local BJP leaders, the MP and the Local Bodies Minister attended the event, cheerily posed with the inaugural foundation stones of the project and sung paeans to the PM’s initiative.

A large number of BJP leaders gathered for the event. Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh said the redevelopment of the Jalandhar Cantonment and Phillaur railway stations would give a boost to the industry and bring more employment opportunities. He said the redevelopment of railway stations would also promote Jalandhar and its culture among visitors. MP Sushil Rinku thanked Prime Minister Modi for the initiative.

The Jalandhar Cantonment Railway station will be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 98 crore, whereas Rs 24 crore will be spent on the Phillaur railway station.

Thanking the PM, BJP leaders said this was for the first time in the history after Independence that a government had taken such a big decision to modernise 508 stations in one phase in the entire country. They said under this scheme, a master plan had been prepared to develop the stations as city centres. The design of these new station buildings would also reflect the culture, heritage and vastu architecture of Punjab.

Will give a boost to industry: Minister

