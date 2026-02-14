The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday held district-level demonstrations across the state against Leader of the Opposition Partap Bajwa over his alleged remark against minister Harbhajan Singh ETO.

Banga MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, Chairman, District Planning Board, Satnam Singh Jalalpur, Improvement Trust Chairman Satnam Singh Jalwaha, Market Committee Chairman Gagan Agnihotri, Technical Education and Industrial Training Chairman Lalit Mohan Pathak, along with the entire leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party of Nawanshahr, condemned Bajwa. They alleged that he had used objectionable language against the father of the minister, who belongs to the Dalit community. An effigy of Bajwa was also burnt.

Various leaders said the objectionable language used by Bajwa against the Dalit community had hurt its sentiments. They said such a disgraceful attitude adopted by Congress leaders towards the Dalit community proved their anti-Dalit mindset and exposed their level of thinking towards the community. They demanded an apology from Bajwa to the Dalit community.

They further said earlier also, Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring had used objectionable language against former Union Home Minister Buta Singh during the byelection at Tarn Taran, which was condemned by all sections of society.

They appealed to the Dalit community not to entertain anti-Dalit leaders of the Congress and strongly oppose and boycott them in the Assembly elections.

A protest which was to be held on similar lines in Jalandhar was cancelled in the last hour owing to the death of a party worker. The Congress too had got readied an effigy of AAP and decided to protest against the AAP leadership and Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann over her recent controversial 'knee on neck' remark.