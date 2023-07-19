AAP, Cong in league, alleges Sunil Jakhar

Our Correpondent

Hoshiarpur, July 18

The Congress has surrendered its role as the Opposition. Since the Congress is no longer in the role of Opposition, the BJP is ready to fulfill the responsibility of an Opposition party. Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar who was in Hoshiarpur today said this while addressing a press conference. Jakhar said it would be interesting to see the stance of the AAP government in Punjab towards Congress leaders facing charges of corruption.

In response to a question, Jakhar said ever since the Aam Aadmi Party had come to power in Punjab, it had been vindictive. It was misleading people due to which the people of the state had to face the horrific flood situation, he alleged. While the Meteorological Department had predicted heavy rain in Punjab on July 4 and a warning was given, the government did not make any proper arrangements. Despite the warning, the CM didn’t find it necessary to call a meeting, rather he was busy celebrating his anniversary. He said that the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government was directly responsible for the damage caused by the floods in the state.

Jakhar also alleged that the law and order situation in Punjab had been deteriorating. Gangsters were threatening people from inside the jails using mobile phones and demanding ransom while the government was claiming complete security in the jails, he charged.

Responding to a question on GST, he said the revenue was increasing which was a proof that it was a right decision. When asked about his old stand on farmers’ issues, he said that in Punjab, issues relating to farmers were earlier outsourced to the Akali Dal and Badal family, and they did not do it in the right way which caused loss to the BJP and even to the Akali Dal.

Asked about any possibility of a tie-up with the Akali Dal ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, he said no such talks had taken place. About the broadcast of Gurbani, Jakhar said that by doing this, the AAP government has tried to open the stealth door and tomorrow they may consider giving voting rights to the Sahajdhari Sikhs and decide on who should be made the chief.

Union Minister of State Som Prakash, former MP Avinash Rai Khanna, district BJP president Nioun Sharma were among prominent present .

#BJP #Congress #Hoshiarpur #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sunil Jakhar