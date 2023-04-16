AAP, Cong trade barbs over Channi’s questioning by VB

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, April 15

Attacks and counter-attacks between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Opposition Congress party continued for a third day over summons to ex-Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Channi by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) over the alleged disproportionate assets case.

While AAP leaders have maintained that Channi just shed crocodile tears when an inquiry against him was opened, Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa hit back at AAP back, saying, “If Channi shed crocodile tears, then AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is crying hyena’s tears. We understand that the modus operandi being used against Kejriwal by the Centre is the same as the one adopted by AAP in the state on Channi through the VB.”

Bajwa also slammed the government saying that the Dalit community is annoyed over the CM’s move to get Channi summoned on Ambedkar Jayanti

To counter Channi’s ‘anti-Dalit’ narrative against AAP, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann chose to organise an event at Mehandpur village in Ropar wherein the members of Sri Guru Ravidass Sadhu Sampraday Society had gathered

Bajwa also slammed the government for not being able to manage a good gathering at the function today, saying, “The Dalit community is annoyed over the CM’s move to get Channi summoned on Ambedkar Jayanti. They also agree with Channi’s stand against the government.”

To counter Channi’s ‘anti-Dalit’ narrative against AAP, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann chose to organise an event at Mehandpur village in Ropar wherein the members of Sri Guru Ravidass Sadhu Sampraday Society had gathered this afternoon. The village falls just about 2 km from Charan Chhoh Ganga, a religious site in Khuralgarh area of Hoshiarpur where Guru Ravidass had meditated.

At the site, Mann chose to evoke religious sentiments of the SC community and he maintained a pro-Dalit stand. The idea clearly was to counter Channi’s narrative that Mann had ignored all the projects which had been started in the name of Guru Ravidass or Dr Ambedkar. Mann did not lay any foundation stone at the site, as was initially said, but he addressed the gathering.