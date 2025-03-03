DT
AAP councillors discuss problems at Phagwara meeting

AAP councillors discuss problems at Phagwara meeting

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 10:43 AM Mar 03, 2025 IST
A meeting of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors and party workers was held here under the joint leadership of Punjab spokesperson Harji Mann, Mayor Ram Pal Uppal, Senior Deputy Mayor Tej Pal Basra and Deputy Mayor Vicky Sood. The focus of the meeting was on key development projects, sanitation problems and initiatives to improve the city’s infrastructure. Party workers also contributed suggestions for the betterment of the city.

Harji Mann and Mayor Ram Pal Uppal addressed the challenges faced by residents, including sewer blockages, water supply disruptions, damaged roads and malfunctioning streetlights. They also acknowledged concerns about cleanliness in parks and waste dumping in residential areas. The leaders said they would engage with municipal corporation officials to address these problems and improve the city’s infrastructure.

Senior leaders, including Daljit Singh Raju, Gurdeep Singh Deepa, Om Prakash Bittu and several councillors, attended the meeting, showing a united front in addressing public concerns. The AAP leadership reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with the municipal corporation to resolve problems and promote sustainable urban development in the city.

