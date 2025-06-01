DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jalandhar / AAP declares its office-bearers

AAP declares its office-bearers

Ahead of the Ludhiana West bypoll, the Aam Aadmi Party announced office-bearers across Punjab, declaring key functionaries for the party's state and district units. A number of AAP leaders from Doaba figure in the list of office-bearers announced by the...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:19 AM Jun 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ahead of the Ludhiana West bypoll, the Aam Aadmi Party announced office-bearers across Punjab, declaring key functionaries for the party's state and district units. A number of AAP leaders from Doaba figure in the list of office-bearers announced by the AAP on Saturday. The party also re-released the declaration of the appointment of Nitn Kohli as Jalandhar Central in-charge late on Saturday evening — hours after the first list of office-bearers had already been released.

Advertisement

Among others, from Doaba, Deepak Bali, consultant, Punjab Tourism and Culture Department, AAP, has been given the responsibility of the state general secretary.

Party leader Ramnik Singh has been appointed Jalandhar Lok Sabha in-charge. District Planning Committee Chairman Amritpal Singh was declared as president of Jalandhar district, urban and Pradeep Duggal, the president of Jalandhar district, rural. BJP leader Vijay Sampla's nephew, who joined the AAP in April last year and has been active in party activities since, has been given the responsibility of Jalandhar Urban secretary and Madan Lal has been chosen as Secretary, Jalandhar Rural.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts