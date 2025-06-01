AAP declares its office-bearers

Ahead of the Ludhiana West bypoll, the Aam Aadmi Party announced office-bearers across Punjab, declaring key functionaries for the party's state and district units. A number of AAP leaders from Doaba figure in the list of office-bearers announced by the AAP on Saturday. The party also re-released the declaration of the appointment of Nitn Kohli as Jalandhar Central in-charge late on Saturday evening — hours after the first list of office-bearers had already been released.

Among others, from Doaba, Deepak Bali, consultant, Punjab Tourism and Culture Department, AAP, has been given the responsibility of the state general secretary.

Party leader Ramnik Singh has been appointed Jalandhar Lok Sabha in-charge. District Planning Committee Chairman Amritpal Singh was declared as president of Jalandhar district, urban and Pradeep Duggal, the president of Jalandhar district, rural. BJP leader Vijay Sampla's nephew, who joined the AAP in April last year and has been active in party activities since, has been given the responsibility of Jalandhar Urban secretary and Madan Lal has been chosen as Secretary, Jalandhar Rural.