Jalandhar: AAP draws flak over plan to use ‘Mega PTMs’ to promote Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is facing criticism over its decision to promote the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana during the Mega Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs) scheduled to be held at government schools across Punjab on October 9.

As per official instructions issued to all District Education Officers (Elementary and Secondary Education) on Tuesday, schools have been directed to inform parents about various government welfare and education initiatives, with a particular focus on the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana.

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Schools have also been directed to record video testimonials from parents, particularly mothers, on the scheme. They have been asked to share their views on what the scheme means to them, how they are utilising the financial assistance and whether they have any message for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The schools have further been instructed to circulate these videos on their social media platforms and parents’ WhatsApp groups.

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The directive has drawn criticism from the teachers union for using school platforms for political messaging instead of keeping the focus of PTMs on students academic progress.

Vikramdev Singh, state president of the Democratic Teachers Front, said, “This is unfortunate particularly when the AAP’s own MLA Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana has flagged the shortage of teachers in schools, exposing the gaps in the much-touted ‘Shiksha Kranti’. Nearly 31,370 teaching posts are vacant across Punjab, yet instead of filling these posts, the government has released more than Rs 80 crore for painting schools in yellow and blue shades.”

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He said the government should focus on education and address the real issues facing schools instead of using school for political purposes. “We will oppose this move and ask our teachers not to propagate this scheme during the PTMs,” he added. This is not the first time the AAP government has faced criticism over the use of school PTMs to highlight its government achievements. During the Mega PTMs held in May, pamphlets carrying Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s photograph and slogans such as “Shaandar Chaar Saal, CM Mann De Naal” and “Punjab Sikhya Kranti” were distributed in schools.