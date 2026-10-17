AAP faces revolt, leaders threaten mass exit over Jalandhar Cantt halqa in-charge change

Six AAP councillors and 10 block samiti presidents here threatened to resign from the party on Friday, expressing displeasure over the appointment of Deepak Bali as the halqa in-charge for the Jalandhar Cantonment Assembly seat.

Some members of the party’s Mahila wing, 40 sarpanches and panches, and two zila parishad members also announced that they would resign from the party if the leadership did not reverse its decision within two days.

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Bali, also an adviser to the Punjab Heritage and Tourism Promotion Board, was appointed the AAP halqa in-charge on Thursday, replacing Rajwinder Kaur Thiara.

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The councillors and block samiti presidents held a press conference in support of Thiara.

Among the councillors who criticised the move were Kirpal Pali and Anoop Kaur.

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Support for Thiara

The disgruntled party leaders alleged that Thiara had earlier been unceremoniously removed from the post of chairperson of the Jalandhar Improvement Trust as well. They said Thiara had worked relentlessly for the party and wanted her reinstated as the halqa in-charge.

The seat is represented by Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh. There had been speculation that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s wife, Gurpreet Kaur Mann, could contest from the seat.