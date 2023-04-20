AAP govt ignoring Khuralgarh Sahib, says BJP leader Nimisha

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 19

BJP’s Garshankar constituency in-charge Nimisha Mehta today raised the demand with the state government for four-laning of the road to Khuralgarh.

Addressing a press conference in Jalandhar today, Nimisha, along with BJP veteran leader Rajesh Bagha, said the AAP government was ignoring Khuralgarh Sahib where Guru Ravidas spent four years, two months and 12 days. She said it was disappointing that there wasn’t even a proper road to the shrine.

Mehta said while Doaba had a sizeable population from the Ravidassia community, the hilly road to the shrine needed better accessibility.

Senior leader and state BJP general secretary Rajesh Bagha said one tube well was installed in the area during the previous government, which was inaugurated by the AAP MLA of the current dispensation to earn accolades, but it sans power connection, which causes inconvenience to devotees, leading to shortage of drinking water.

Bagha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the five places associated with Dr BR Ambedkar as “Panchteerath”, but the state’s AAP government, which formally displayed the photos of Bhagat Singh and Dr BR Ambedkar in offices, failed even to pay befitting tribute to Dr Ambedkar. He said AAP did not even conduct a state-level programme honouring Baba Saheb on his birth anniversary on April 14. He said people of the region would give a befitting reply to AAP in the upcoming bypoll for the lapses.