AAP govt is anti-Dalit, alleges Chabbewal

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 20

Deputy Congress Legislative Party leader and MLA Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, along with Adampur MLA Sukhwinder Kotli, termed the state government policies as “anti-Dalit”.

Dr Chabbewal said even as it had been five months since the state government had announced that law officers would be appointed from the SC and BC communities, till date nothing had been done. He said as many as 270 SC candidates had applied for the post but they were awaiting a response from the state government since the issuance of the advertisement.

Even after a lapse of five months, the government has not issued any appointment letter to the SC candidates. Unnecessary delay has been made in completing the process of issuance of letters without any valid reason. —Raj Kumar Chabbewal Congress Leader

Dr Chabbewal quoted the statutory provisions of the Punjab Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes (Reservation in Services) Act, 2006 and shared copies of the advertisement issued on August 20 last wherein in total 58 posts were advertised for the Scheduled Caste advocates/candidates for engagement in the AG Office, Punjab. He said the last date for applying for the posts was September 13, 2022.

Since Harpal Cheema, Finance Minster of Punjab, is also an advocate and Dalit, he too would be gheraoed wherever he goes for campaigning for the Jalandhar Parliamentary byelection, warned Chabbewal and Kotli.

He further highlighted that there was a steep increase in caste-based atrocities in the state since the formation of Aam Aadmi Party government. He cited a case from Sangrur district where two Dalit youth were beaten mercilessly by the so-called upper caste people and one youth succumbed to injuries and died on the spot. Such barbaric incident happened in the parent district of the Chief Minster and the Finance Minister, who himself is a Dalit. “The anti-Dalit attitude of the government will not be tolerated at any cost,” the Congress MLAs said.