AAP govt's development tax invites pensioners' wrath

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 24

The AAP-led state government has started implementing various ‘anti-employee’ and ‘anti-pensioner’ policies, such as the decision to levy a monthly Rs 200 development tax on pensioners, said a member of the Punjab-UT Employees and Pensioners’ Joint Front. The Joint Front Tehsil, Hoshiarpur, held today a protest at the Tehsil Complex against the development tax. The state convenors of the protesting unions, Satish Rana, Kulwaran Singh and Jasveer Talwara, stressed that employees and pensioners already pay taxes to the government. They alleged that the government is now ‘extorting’ crores of rupees from employees and pensions on the pretext of the development tax.

The leaders claimed that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann did not deign to hold a single meeting with members of the joint front. Union leaders Kulwant Singh Saini, DK Mehta, Amandeep Sharma, Onkar Singh, Balveer Saini, Dr Sukhdev Singh Dhillon, Manjit Singh Saini, Pradeep Singh, Jitinder Soni, Rajinder Singh, Harninder Kaur, Balwinder Kaur and Paramjit Kaur called for the tax on pensioners to be scrapped. The agitators then marched over to the residence of Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa and set copies of the ‘anti-pensioner letter’ ablaze in front of the minister’s residence in protest. The union members also raised slogans against the government.

‘CM did not even deign to meet us’