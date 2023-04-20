AAP habituated to telling lies on public platforms: Warring

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 19

Even as the ruling AAP has been roping in ex-MLAs, councillors and sarpanches from other parties ahead of the May 10 Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, the Congress has gone all out trying to bust its claims.

While earlier the Congress had managed the return of its former Kartarpur MLA Chaudhary Surinder Singh within five days of his joining AAP, PCC chief Warring and Shahkot Congress MLA Hardev Laddi today claimed that 41 out of 95 sarpanches, ex-sarpanches and former panchayat members, about whom AAP claimed that they joined the party two days ago, were still with the Congress.

Congress leaders, including Jalandhar election in-charge and Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh and former minister Tript Rajinder Bajwa, made 41 sarpanches and former sarpanches give their testimonies before the media.

“As many as 41 out of 95 sarpanches and ex-sarpanches named by AAP are still with us,” said Warring, asking them to give testimonies before the media.

Warring alleged, “AAP is habituated to telling lies on public platforms. The presence of these 41 sarpanches, whose names have been given by AAP, has exposed yet another lie. They have been Congress workers and will remain so forever. None of them ever left the party as claimed by AAP.”