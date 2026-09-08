Clear DA dues, implement old pension scheme: Cong to Mann

Congress leaders from Jalandhar on Monday maintained that Punjab government has created two different forms of insecurity for its employees—DA that has accrued but remains unpaid and an Old Pension Scheme (OPS) promise that was announced and notified but never fully operationalised.

Addressing media in a press conference at Congress Bhawan, MLAs Pargat Singh, Hardev Singh Ladi Sherowalia, Sukhwinder Kotli, DCC chief Rajinder Beri, halqa in-charges Rajinder Singh and Navjot Singh Dahiya, National Spokesperson AICC and media coordinator Punjab Ishan Tyagi, President Youth Congress Angad Dutta and Monty Sehgal said, "DA is not a discretionary gift. The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the state to release up-to-date pending DA/DR at the Central pattern and, in the absence of payment within the stipulated period, to pay 6 per cent simple interest from expiry of that period."

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They said, "AAP promised OPS before the 2022 election, announced in-principle restoration in October 2022 and notified it on November 18, 2022, but the detailed scheme needed for implementation was never completed. The question that we are all asking is why the government has not produced a credible, transparent, time-bound settlement for earned DA dues or a legally and financially workable mechanism to fulfil its OPS promise."

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The MLAs said, "The state has challenged the High Court ruling in the Supreme Court. Punjab has proposed raising DA from 42 per cent to 60 per cent for about 85,000 employees recruited after July 17, 2020, at an estimated additional annual cost of about Rs 900 crore. But the employee unions continue to demand the broader pending instalments and arrears and have not given in."

The Congress leaders demanded that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should give a definite final date by which the actual implementation of OPS and full payment of the pending DA would be completed.